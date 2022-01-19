Bergwijn nets dramatic stoppage-time double in Spurs EPL win

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Steven Bergwijn scored two goals deep into stoppage time to snatch Tottenham a dramatic 3-2 win at Leicester in the Premier League. The Netherlands forward looked to have earned a draw for Spurs by driving home from close range in the fifth minute of added-on time yet there was more drama to come. Soon after the restart Leicester lost possession, Harry Kane played a perfectly weighted ball behind the Leicester defense and Bergwijn ran onto it. He rounded goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and converted his shot off the post. Kane had earlier scored his customary goal against Leicester to cancel out the 24th-minute opener by Patson Daka. James Maddison then scored to make it 2-1 for Leicester.