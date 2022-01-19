Atlético out of Copa, Sevilla held in Spanish league race

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid has been eliminated 2-0 by Real Sociedad in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. That setback adds to its poor run and increases pressure on coach Diego Simeone. Less than a week ago Atlético fell to Athletic Bilbao in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Simeone’s team is also struggling in the Spanish league. Also Wednesday, Sevilla missed a chance to move closer to Spanish league leader Real Madrid after being held 1-1 at Valencia.