Alabama survives late rally, beats No. 13 LSU 70-67

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Keon Ellis made two free throws with 5 seconds left, and Alabama survived a late comeback bid by No. 13 LSU to win 70-67 on Wednesday night and snap a three-game skid. LSU trailed by eight points with 1:08 remaining, but Alabama missed four straight free throws and Brandon Murray made a 3-pointer with 8 seconds left to cut the Crimson Tide’s lead to 68-67. Jaden Shackelford led the Crimson Tide with 26 points and Jahvon Quinerly scored 17. Tari Eason had 26 points and 10 rebounds for LSU, and Murray scored 19 points.