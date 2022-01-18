St. Pauli knocks defending champ Dortmund out of German Cup

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Second-division leader St. Pauli has knocked defending champion Borussia Dortmund out of the German Cup with a 2-1 win in their third-round game. An early goal from Etienne Amenyido, an Axel Witsel own goal, and resolute defending from the home team ensured Dortmund joined Bavarian powerhouse Bayern Munich as an early casualty in a competition that both were targeting to win. Bayern was knocked out with a 5-0 loss at Borussia Mönchengladbach in the second round. Hamburger SV reached the quarterfinals thanks to a penalty shootout win over Cologne. Bochum defeated Bundesliga rival Mainz 3-1, and Karlsruher SC defeated third-division 1860 Munich 1-0 away.