Smith, Pack lead Kansas State past No. 23 Texas 66-65

By MARK ROSNER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Mark Smith scored 22 points, Nijel Pack made a go-ahead layup with 1:13 left, and Kansas State held No. 23 Texas scoreless for the final 3 1/2 minutes to rally for a 66-65 win. Marcus Carr scored 19 of his season-best 25 points in the second half for Texas but missed a jumper with 2 seconds left, one of Texas’ two chances to take the lead in the final minute. Courtney Ramey also misfired on a potential go-ahead jumper as Texas missed its last four shots from the field. Pack finished with 16 points and Mike McGuirl added 13 for Kansas State.