School kids in London take an avid interest in African Cup

By TOM MITCHELL

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The African Cup of Nations is underway in Cameroon and many students in London have been avidly following along. Nathan Williams didn’t have to search long among the 24 teams at the tournament to pick his favorite. He’s originally from Ghana and that’s who he is hoping will win the title in Yaounde on Feb. 6. Williams says “Ghana’s my country and I’m going to follow them, support them and watch their games.” Kliz Christy Reginold is originally from Sri Lanka but has also found himself taking an active part in following along. But he says he supporting Nigeria “mostly to annoy my friend” who is Ghanaian.