Rangnick happy to pick Pogba despite doubts over his future

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick says Paul Pogba’s possible desire to earn a contract at another club could motivate the France midfielder to produce strong performances until the end of the season. Pogba returned to training on Monday for the first time since sustaining a thigh injury on international duty in November. He is out of contract at the end of the season and is set to leave after six years in his second spell at United. Rangnick believes Pogba will want to show “the fans of Manchester United, the board, the whole world” how good a player he is “even if it’s for only showing up for a new contract elsewhere.”