Qatar World Cup ticket sales to open, lowest $70 globally

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

Fans can start registering for the lottery to buy Qatar World Cup tickets on Wednesday with prices for visitors starting at around $70, one-third cheaper than the tournament in Russia, The Associated Press has learned. The category three tickets on international sale will be 250 Qatari riyals ($69), compared to $105 for the equivalent in 2018. That’s according to people with knowledge of the prices who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the ticketing process. Supporters will only discover if they are successful based on a random draw.