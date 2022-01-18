Islanders win 4-3 in shootout, hand Flyers 9th straight loss

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Oliver Wahlstrom scored in the ninth round of a shootout to lift the New York Islanders to a 4-3 win and send the Philadelphia Flyers to their ninth straight loss. Wahlstrom finally got one past Carter Hart to help the Islanders beat the Flyers for the second straight night. New York topped Philadelphia 4-1 at home on Monday. Claude Giroux scored for the Flyers. Casey Cizikas tied it at 3 for the Islanders when he scored with 4:28 left in regulation.