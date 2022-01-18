Golf goes to Netflix and it has competition from tennis

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

HONOLULU (AP) — Formula One racing got a huge boost in interest in North America through the Netflix series “Drive to Survive.” Next up for Netflix is golf, with access to the PGA Tour and the four major championships. But golf will have some competition from other sports. Netflix also is partnering with the ATP and WTA tours for a tennis series that will include access to the four Grand Slam events. The difference with tennis is that it will include men and women. And it starts with the Australian Open, where Novak Djokovic had his visa revoked and was deported before play started.