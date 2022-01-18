Everton promotes Duncan Ferguson to caretaker manager

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton has promoted Duncan Ferguson to caretaker manager while it searches for Rafa Benitez’s successor. The former Scotland and Everton striker Ferguson took charge for three games in 2019 following the dismissal of Marco Silva and he has remained on the coaching staff. The club said in a statement that Ferguson would be in charge “for the club’s upcoming games” starting with the visit of Aston Villa on Saturday. The team is 16th in the Premier League, six points above the relegation zone with two games in hand over 18th-placed Norwich.