BOISE, Idaho — Tyson Degenhart registered 19 points as Boise State stretched its winning streak to 10 games, getting past Air Force 62-56. Emmanuel Akot had 12 points for Boise State (13-4, 4-0 Mountain West Conference). The Broncos forced a season-high 20 turnovers. Nikc Jackson had 17 points for the Falcons (8-7, 1-3).