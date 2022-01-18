Climate change makes the future of Nordic skiing uncertain

By MARTHA BELLISLE

Associated Press

WINTHROP, Wash. (AP) — When COVID-19 hit in the winter of 2020, many escaped cabin fever by hitting cross country ski trails. Nordic skis quickly became the new toilet paper – they were hard to find and sold out in stores. But the future of Nordic skiing is uncertain as climate change makes snow less certain and winters shorter. Many longtime skiers have watched glaciers melt away and normally frigid regions warm to un-skiable levels. Some cross country ski centers are resorting to making snow to ensure their skiers are happy. But that’s less of an option in the American West where water is scarce.