49ers, Packers set for record-tying 9th playoff meeting

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers memorably vowed after his 2005 draft day snub that the San Francisco 49ers would be more disappointed for passing him up at No. 1 than he would be at sliding to No. 24. While that proclamation has been true for most of the past decade-plus, Rodgers has been the one dealing with disappointment in the playoffs with three losses. Rodgers gets his fourth playoff shot against the Niners in a reprise of one of the game’s great rivalries that dates back to Steve Young and Brett Favre battling in the 1990s, Terrell Owens making his most memorable catch and Colin Kaepernick announcing himself to the football world.