Tatum scores 27, Celtics rally past Pelicans 104-92

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 27 points and the Boston Celtics erased an 18-point first-half deficit with a 104-92 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Dennis Schröder and Jaylen Brown each had 23 points, Al Horford 12 and Grant Williams 10 for Boston. The Celtics have won five of its last six games. New Orleans center Jonas Valančiūnas recorded his 30th double-double this season with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Herbert Jones had 16 points, and Brandon Ingram scored 15 points with 10 rebounds. The Pelicans fell to 6-17 on the road.