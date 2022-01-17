Reyna likely out for Dortmund until after qualifying break

By The Assocoated Press

Gio Reyna probably won’t play for Borussia Dortmund until after the international break, making it unlikely he will make the roster for the United States’ next three World Cup qualifiers. Reyna has not played in any games since injuring his right hamstring during the Americans’ opening qualifier at El Salvador on Sept. 2. Dortmund coach Marco Rose says the club is aiming for him to be available after the international break. The U.S. plays El Salvador at Columbus, Ohio, on Jan. 27, is at Canada three days later and meets Honudras on Feb. 2 at St. Paul, Minnesota.