Butler gets triple-double, Heat hold off Raptors 104-99

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 23 points, Jimmy Butler got a triple-double in the game’s final moment and the Miami Heat held off the Toronto Raptors 104-99. Bam Adebayo, in his first game back after missing six weeks following thumb surgery, scored 14 points for Miami. Butler finished with 19 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds — the last of those coming as time was expiring, when Fred VanVleet’s 3-point try missed. VanVleet finished with 22 points for Toronto, which got 23 from Chris Boucher and 18 points and 10 rebounds from Pascal Siakam. Scottie Barnes scored 16, OG Anunoby scored 14 and former Heat forward Precious Achiuwa grabbed 15 rebounds for Toronto.