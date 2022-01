By WILLIAM R. BARNARD

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics beat the Los Angeles Lakers 111-102 in Game 7 in the first NBA Finals between Boston’s Larry Bird and Los Angeles’ Magic Johnson. Bird averaged 27.4 points and 14 rebounds a game in helping the Celtics win their unprecedented 15th NBA championship. Bird and Johnson would meet in the Finals two more times, with the Lakers winning both.