Sweat inactive for Eagles after having ’emergency procedure’

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Philadelphia defensive end Josh Sweat is inactive for Sunday’s NFC wild-card game after being admitted to the hospital earlier in the week for what the team described as a “life-threatening situation.” The Eagles released a statement before the game saying Sweat was admitted to a hospital Tuesday night and underwent “an emergency procedure due to the severity of the matter.” The team said in the days following the Eagles and the club’s medical team did everything possible to try to get Sweat ready to play against Tampa Bay, but that it was determined Sunday that Sweat could not play in the game.