Stern, talent influx led to NBA transformation during 1980’s

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

When the 1980’s began, the NBA “was in trouble.” Drug abuse among players was believed to be rampant. Many arenas were half-empty or worse on game nights. Most franchises were losing money. Some were on the cusp of folding. And when games were on television, nobody was watching. But the 1980s became a transformative decade for the NBA, where television audiences reached new heights, the financial picture changed and the league expanded into new markets. There was an influx of talent and a new commissioner leading the way. Under David Stern’s leadership, the NBA did a lot of winning on and off the court during the 1980s.