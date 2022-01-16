Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought and help the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 to snap a three-game losing streak. Thatcher Demko finished with 31 saves. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver’s game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Captain Bo Horvat also had a power-play goal for Vancouver. Alex Ovechkin scored on the power play for his 26th goal of the season to tie for the NHL lead.