Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:26 PM

Miami women pull out 46-45 win over No. 15 Georgia Tech

KION 2020

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Kelsey Marshall scored 12 points and Miami’s defense clamped down in the fourth quarter for a 46-45 win over No. 15 Georgia Tech. Ja’Leah Williams scored the final four points for the Hurricanes, including the game-winner with 1:21 remaining. Georgia Tech came out of a timeout and executed perfectly for Williams to make a layup. Georgia Tech, playing its fourth game in eight days, was 2 of 9 in the fourth quarter with seven turnovers.  The Yellow Jackets didn’t score in the final three minutes. Nerea Hermosa scored 12 points for the Yellow Jackets

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content