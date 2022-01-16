Marseille held 1-1 by 10-man Lille, Rennes wins 6-0

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Marseille had an extra player for an hour but drew 1-1 at home in the French league to defending champion Lille and moved two points behind second-place Nice. Lille midfielder Benjamin Andre was sent off for a second yellow card in the 32nd. Turkey winger Cengiz Under equalized for Marseille with a brilliant curling strike into the right corner after a quick corner from Dimitri Payet in the 75th. Third-place Marseille has played a game less than Nice. Rennes bounced back in style from three straight defeats by routing struggling Bordeaux 6-0 at home to reclaim fourth place. Philippe Clement’s first home game in charge of fifth-place Monaco saw France striker Wissam Ben Yedder score twice in a 4-0 home win.