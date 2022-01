BOSTON (AP) — Patrick Dorsey had 12 points off the bench to lead Navy to a 72-65 win over Boston University. Jaylen Walker had 11 points for the Midshipmen (12-5, 5-1 Patriot League), who won for a fourth straight time on the road. Sukhmail Mathon scored a career-high 24 points and had 14 rebounds for the Terriers (11-8, 2-4).