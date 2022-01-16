Booker and McGee lead Suns to rout of Pistons

by DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 as the Phoenix Suns beat the Detroit Pistons 135-108. Cameron Payne added 19 points for Phoenix, which has won six of seven. The Suns had six players in double figures.Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham finished with 21 points before being ejected in the third quarter. Cory Joseph also scored 21 for Detroit, which is 5-4 in 2022 after finishing 2021 with 18 losses in 19 games.