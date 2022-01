NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Isaiah Kelly scored 18 points and Matt Knowling scored 17 and Yale had 10 players enter the scoring column in a 96-69 beat down of Cornell. The game served as the Bulldogs’ Ivy League opener following COVID-19 related postponements against Columbia, Dartmouth and Harvard. It was Yale’s first win since Dec. 7. Cornell led for just 18 seconds.