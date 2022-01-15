Vanderbilt ends near 8-year drought beating Georgia on road

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jordan Wright scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 13 and Vanderbilt resumed its winning ways beating Georgia 73-66. The Bulldogs appeared poised to end their six-game skid and went to halftime up 36-28 on the strength of 14-for-27 shooting while Vandy missed 19 of 30 shot attempts before the break. Vanderbilt regrouped, started the second half with a 13-0 run and never trailed again. Pippen made 5 of 6 foul shots in the last minute to seal it. Jaxon Etter scored 16 points for Georgia.