Thomas scores 26, leads Alcorn St. over Texas Southern 73-72

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Justin Thomas had 26 points, Lenell Henry scored the eventual game-winning jumper with 1:41 to play and Alcorn State held off Texas Southern for a 73-72 victory. It was Alcorn State’s (5-11, 4-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) fourth straight win. John Walker III made a jump shot and AJ Lawson’s tip in with 54 seconds left for Texas Southern capped the scoring. The Tigers missed their last three shots. Lenell Henry finished with 11 points. Bryson Etienne scored 22 points to lead Texas Southern (5-9, 3-2). Joirdon Karl Nicholas had 11 points and 12 rebounds. PJ Henry added 10 points.