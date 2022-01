LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Zach Scott scored 24 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired, and McNeese State defeated 78-75. Scott took a pass a little right of the top of the key, pumped fake and stepped left before letting the winner fly. It was his fifth 3-pointer on seven attempts. Collin Warren added 21 points for the Cowboys. Darius Lee had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Huskies.