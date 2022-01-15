No. 6 Arizona runs away from Utah 82-64, Tubelis scores 32

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Azoulas Tubelis scored 32 points, Christian Koloko added 16 and No. 6 Arizona dominated Utah inside for an 82-64 win. Arizona’s offense was a bit off-kilter early with point guard Kerr Kriisa out for non-COVID-19 precautionary reasons. The Wildcats struggled with turnovers early and shooting from the perimeter all night, going 3 for 18 from the 3-point arc. They made up for it by pounding it inside. Arizona outscored Utah 56-28 in the paint, including 12 points during a 21-0 run that turned a close game into a blowout. Both Gach scored 12 points to lead Utah, which has lost five straight.