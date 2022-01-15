‘It’s like the Bahamas’: Bills fans brave frigid weather

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Temperatures in the single digits didn’t stop Buffalo Bills fans from showing up for their team’s wild-card playoff game against the New England Patriots. One fan says it feels like the Bahamas in having a chance to attend Buffalo’s first playoff game in 25 years with no restrictions on crowd capacity. Buffalo hosted two playoff games last year, but only 7,000 fans were allowed to attend because of COVID-19 restrictions. A warm orange glow of Bunsen burners lit up the parking lots surrounding Highmark Stadium once the gates opened four hours before kickoff and with the temperature at 8 degrees.