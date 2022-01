By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Ciro Immobile has scored two goals and had a hand in another as Lazio won at last-placed Salernitana 3-0 in Serie A. Immobile scored his two within three minutes to get Lazio off to the perfect start. Manuel Lazzari added a third in the second half. Lazio moved to sixth place. Salernitana remained six points from safety. Torino fought back to win at relegation-threatened Sampdoria 2-1.