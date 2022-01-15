Ike scores with 3.3 left, Wyoming beats Utah State 71-69

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Graham Ike scored 23 points including the game winner with 3.3 seconds left as Wyoming beat Utah State 71-69. Ike took the ball from the top of the arc, drove the lane and then scored a left-handed layup off the glass. Following a Utah State timeout, Rylan Jones missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Wyoming (12-2, 1-0 Mountain West Conference) played for the first time since its 20-point win against South Florida on Dec. 25. Hunter Maldonado added 21 points for the Cowboys. Justin Bean had 19 points, 13 rebounds and three assists to lead Utah State (10-7, 1-3).