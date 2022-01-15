Former US midfielder Stuart Holden has knee replaced at 36

By The Associated Press

Former U.S. midfielder Stuart Holden has undergone knee replacement surgery at age 36. Holden said Friday on Instagram that the procedure was partial replacement of his left knee. Holden said had six knee operations over 11 years, and he retired from playing at age 30 in 2016 after scoring three goals in 25 international appearances. He played for Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo from 2006-09 and Bolton from 2010-14, with a loan to Sheffield Wednesday in 2013. He has worked since then as an analyst for Fox.