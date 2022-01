Brandon Betson scored 18 points and Chicago State defeated Lamar 67-56 for the Cougars’ first conference road victory since the 2016-17 season. Favour Chukwukelu added 14 points, Coreyoun Rushin had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Dominique Alexander also scored 13 points and Noah Bigirumwami had 11 rebounds for Chicago State. Kasen Harrison scored 16 points and Brock McClure 13 for the Cardinals.