Bengals DT Ogunjobi out of playoff game with foot injury

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was carted off the field with an injury to his right foot in the third quarter of the AFC playoff game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson left later in the quarter with a possible concussion. Both were involved in a key play in the first half, with Ogunjobi recovering a fumble after Hendrickson’s strip-sack of Derek Carr. Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo left in the second quarter with a possible concussion, moments after being beaten by Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah on a 29-yard pass play.