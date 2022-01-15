Austria’s Kriechmayr wins Switzerland’s classic downhill

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

WENGEN, Switzerland (AP) — It is never easy for Switzerland to watch an Austrian downhiller win its signature ski race. It was even harder to take Saturday. Austrian world champion Vincent Kriechmayr won the classic Lauberhorn race that Swiss team officials said this week he should not have been allowed to start. Kriechmayr’s victory came after missing midweek training runs that are typically mandatory. He had been kept in quarantine in Austria after testing positive for COVID-19. Kriechmayr’s winning run by 0.34 seconds denied Swiss runner-up Beat Feuz a record fourth win in the storied race. Dominik Paris of Italy was third.