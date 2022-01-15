Consternation after Arsenal-Tottenham is latest EPL game off

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Arsenal’s request to call off its north London derby match against Tottenham because of a lack of senior players available has been granted by the Premier League. Arsenal says “we know how much this match means to our fans around the world.” The postponement of Sunday’s match will cause some consternation among rival teams and supporters. It was reached because Arsenal has fewer than the required number of players due to of a combination of COVID-19 cases, injuries and players away on international duty at the African Cup of Nations. Arsenal has recently decided to let two players go out on loan and has one player out suspended in Granit Xhaka.