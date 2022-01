LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Teddy Allen matched his career-high with 41 points to lead New Mexico State to a 77-63 win over Abilene Christian. Allen made 13 of 20 shots, including 6 of 11 3-pointers. He also made 9 of 11 free throws and had seven assists. Coryon Mason scored 19 points for the Wildcats.