After losing both parents, Snedeker trying to get on track

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

HONOLULU (AP) — Brandt Snedeker is ready to put last year behind him in a big way. His last two years were his worst since he joined the PGA Tour in 2007. His world ranking is down to No. 199. The struggle for Snedeker was losing both parents in a span of eight months. His mother died of a heart attack in early October 2020. His father was diagnosed with cancer over the holidays that year. He died the first week in June. Snedeker says he was happy to see the new year arrive and is looking for a fresh start. He’s in contention at the Sony Open in Hawaii after opening with rounds of 66 and 65.