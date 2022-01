MUNCIE, Ind. — Jeenathan Williams had 20 points as Buffalo topped Ball State 74-68. David Skogman had 16 points and 11 rebounds for for the Bulls. Buffalo led by 10 points with 1:20 to go and outlasted a 3-pointer by Ball State’s Luke Bumbalough and two free throws by Tyler Cochran, who scored a career-high 28 points and had nine rebounds for the Cardinals.