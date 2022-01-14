Wild score 4 in 3rd, twice in 4 seconds, to rout Ducks 7-3

By MIKE COOK

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Matt Boldy and Mats Zuccarello scored four seconds apart early in a four-goal third period, and the Minnesota Wild routed the Anaheim Ducks 7-3. Zuccarello finished with two goals and an assist, Boldy and Ryan Hartman had one of each, and Kirill Kaprizov added two assists in his return. Minnesota won its 10th straight against the Ducks, the longest win streak against an opponent in team history. Max Comtois, Derek Grant and Trevor Zegras scored for Anaheim, which played much of the night without two of its top scorers.