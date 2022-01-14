Wagner brothers, Magic top Hornets to end 10-game skid

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Moritz Wagner scored a season-high 26 points, younger brother Franz added 19 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Charlotte Hornets 116-109 to snap a 10-game losing streak. Gary Harris added 18 points for the Magic, who had not won since before Christmas. Orlando trailed by three entering the fourth quarter, but took advantage of a cold-shooting Hornets team to open a 13-point lead with 2 minutes left punctuated by Moritz Wanger’s dunk — and flex — off a feed from Cole Anthony. LaMelo Ball had 23 points and eight assists for the Hornets (23-20), who had their five-game win streak snapped.