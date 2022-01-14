Slime Time: Nickelodeon ready for 2nd NFL playoff broadcast

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

Encores are tougher to pull off after receiving overwhelming acclaim for trying something new, but Nickelodeon and CBS Sports feel as if Sunday’s kids-focused broadcast of an NFL playoff game will be better than last year. After last year’s success, the NFL gave Nickelodeon and CBS one of the top matchups of the weekend with the San Francisco 49ers (10-7) visiting the Dallas Cowboys (12-5). Both teams feature plenty of star power. Dallas has quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott while San Francisco has quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and defensive lineman Nick Bosa.