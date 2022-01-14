Kellyn Acosta acquired by Los Angeles FC from Colorado

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. national team midfielder Kellyn Acosta was acquired by Los Angeles FC from Colorado for $1.1 million. Colorado will receive $550,000 each in 2022 and 2023, and the Rapids could receive up to $400,000 based on performance. Colorado also would receive a percentage of any future transfer fees for a move within or outside Major League Soccer. The 26-year-old from Plano, Texas, has two goals in 45 international appearances, including a team-high 21 appearances in 2021. He started 19 of 21 matches for the Rapids last year.