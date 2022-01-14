Japan’s Kobayashi among favorites in wide-open ski jumping

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

Three-time Olympic ski jumping champion Kamil Stoch has an injured left leg that is knocking him out of World Cup competition this week in his native Poland. The ailment jeopardizes his chances of competing in the Beijing Games. Japan’s Ryoyu Kobayashi is the world’s top-ranked men’s ski jumper and Germany’s Karl Geiger is right behind him. Some talented and experienced Norwegians are expected to also contend in a wide-open competition. Austria’s Marita Kramer has been the top female ski jumper on the World Cup circuit this season as women take flight for the third time at the Olympics.