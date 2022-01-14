Chip Kelly staying at UCLA, agrees to new 4-year contract

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA football coach Chip Kelly agreed to a new four-year contract Friday after leading the Bruins to their best season since 2015. The agreement came two days before the $9 million buyout on Kelly’s original contract would have expired. Kelly said he had discussions about returning to Oregon last month before the Ducks hired Dan Lanning. UCLA had its first winning season in Kelly’s tenure in 2021. It went 8-4 and closed with three straight wins, including a 62-33 blowout over Southern California. The Bruins earned their first bowl appearance since 2017, but could not play in the Holiday Bowl against North Carolina State due to COVID-19 protocols. Kelly took over after Jim Mora Jr. was fired in 2017.