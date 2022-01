JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Daryl Banks III came off the bench to score 13 points to lead St. Peter’s to a 67-62 win over Monmouth. Saint Peter’s first took the lead at 7-5 and did not trail again over the final 35:43 but needed two free throws by Banks with 8 seconds remaining to put the game away. George Papas had 16 points and six rebounds for Monmouth.