Bagley’s breakout game leads Kings past Rockets, 126-115

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Marvin Bagley III had season highs of 26 points and 13 rebounds and the Sacramento Kings beat the Houston Rockets 126-114. De’Aaron Fox added 27 points and eight assists for Sacramento. Buddy Hield scored 19 and Harrison Barnes had 16 points and nine rebounds. Christian Wood had 26 points for Houston. Jae’Sean Tate added 17 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. The Rockets have lost 16 of 20. The two teams play each other again on Sunday.