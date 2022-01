NORFOLK, Va. — Austin Trice had 19 points as Old Dominion rolled past UTSA 83-51. Trice shot 9 for 11 from the field. Jaylin Hunter and C.J. Keyser added 16 points each for Old Dominion (7-8, 2-0 Conference USA). Hunter also had seven assists. Old Dominion totaled 50 second-half points, a season best for the team. Erik Czumbel had 16 points for the Roadrunners (7-10, 0-4). Jacob Germany added 12 points.